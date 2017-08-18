UPMC Plans $900 Million in Capital Projects in 2018

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is planning a capital budget of $900 million for 2018, in part financed by a $750 million tax exempt bond. The capital project includes a 90-bed hospital, and other undisclosed projects equaling $400 million out of the total bond money. The UPMC bond was approved by the Pennsylvania Economic Development Financing Authority, and bond holders are expected to be exempt from state and federal taxes on bond earnings.