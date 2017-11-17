VA Requests $782M in Initial Funding for Cerner EHR

November 17, 2017

HealthData Management reports Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs plan to create a common shared electronic health record system through the DoD’s current MHS GENESIS, which is run on the Cerner Millennium platform. The two organizations will share a data center located at Cerner’s Kansas City headquarters. The VA will capitalize on the DoD’s already established data hosting, workflows, data analytics, and cybersecurity. The two organizations will begin working together when the VA’s no-bid contract to Cerner is awarded, and the VA has requested $782 million in funding to start the project in 2018.