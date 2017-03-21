Baptist Health (KY) CEO out Amid Continued Operating Losses

WDRB News reports Baptist Health’s CEO Steve Hanson has left the healthcare system effective immediately. Hanson served in the leadership role for the last four years. Janet Norton, Vice Presidnet and Chief Legal Affairs Officer, and Steve Oglesby, the healthcare system’s CFO, will lead the organization on an interim basis. Baptist Health suffered operating losses for the last five fiscal quarters.
March 21, 2017|Executives on the Move
