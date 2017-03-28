BayCare Health System Names New President for Two Hospitals

Tampa Patch is reporting BayCare Health System named Kate Reed as President of both St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital, and will serve as BayCare Health’s Director of Women’s and Children’s Services, effective May 1, 2017. Most recenlty, Reed served as senior vice president and chief strategy officer for Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and previously was senior vice president and clinic administrator for Virginia Mason Medical Center. Reed replaces Kimberly Guy, who took a role as President of St Joseph’s Hospital.

× {\"field8\":[\"Newsletter Signup\"],\"field2\":[\"\"],\"field2_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field3\":[\"\"],\"field3_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field4\":[\"\"],\"field4_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field7\":[\"\"],\"field7_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field5\":[\"\"],\"field5_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field9\":[\"\"],\"field9_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field6_name\":\"center\"} [] 1 Step 1 Newsletter Signup First Name Last Name Company Title Email Query String Sign Up Now Previous Next Not a Definitive Healthcare newsletter subscriber? Sign up to receive our latest news and blogs right in your inbox Sign up for our newsletter