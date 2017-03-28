BayCare Health System Names New President for Two Hospitals

Tampa Patch is reporting BayCare Health System named Kate Reed as President of both St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital, and will serve as BayCare Health’s Director of Women’s and Children’s Services, effective May 1, 2017. Most recenlty, Reed served as senior vice president and chief strategy officer for Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and previously was senior vice president and clinic administrator for Virginia Mason Medical Center. Reed replaces Kimberly Guy, who took a role as President of St Joseph’s Hospital.
March 28, 2017|Executives on the Move
