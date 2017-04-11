Baylor Scott & White Health and AccentCare to Form Joint Venture

Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health care system in Texas, and AccentCare, Inc., a nationwide leader in post-acute health care, have signed an agreement of intent to establish a new home health joint venture.

The new joint venture will clinically integrate existing agencies from Baylor Scott & White and AccentCare to extend Baylor Scott & White’s ability to provide in-home care for patients.

“AccentCare shares our commitment to innovative and compassionate patient care and brings significant home care experience to our collaboration,” said James H. Hinton, President and CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health. “As health care delivery continues to evolve, this joint venture helps to ensure that high quality integrated care is available to our patients and their families in their homes.”

The new joint venture will combine four existing agencies from Baylor Scott & White and six from AccentCare, with AccentCare managing all operations.

“We are excited to begin our joint venture with the nationally recognized and highly regarded Baylor Scott & White Health,” said Steve Rodgers, CEO of AccentCare. “Our home health care expertise combined with the breadth of Baylor Scott & White’s award-winning health system allows us to better serve our communities’ needs, especially as post-acute home health care services play an increasingly vital role in health care.”

AccentCare has more than 140 home health and hospice locations in 11 states known by regional brand names including AccentCare, AccentCare of New York, Alliance For Health, Texas Home Health, Guardian Home Health & Hospice, and Sta-Home. Baylor Scott & White has a network of 48 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites across central and north Texas.

The joint venture is expected to be completed this summer.