BJC Healthcare to install 2,000 Oneview medical devices

The Irish Times reports an Irish company, Oneview Healthcare, has secured a contract with BJC Healthcare to install 2,000 Oneview devices throughout the healthcare system. The project will be over a three year period and will include all of BJC’s hospitals.
February 14, 2017|Healthcare Technology
