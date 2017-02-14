BJC Healthcare to install 2,000 Oneview medical devices

The Irish Times reports an Irish company, Oneview Healthcare, has secured a contract with BJC Healthcare to install 2,000 Oneview devices throughout the healthcare system. The project will be over a three year period and will include all of BJC’s hospitals.

