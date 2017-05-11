Bob Rich to Lead Search for New Cleveland Clinic CEO

The Buffalo News is reporting that Bob Rich, chair of Rich Products Corp. and the chair of the Cleveland Clinic Health System, will be leading the search for the new Cleveland Clinic CEO. Rich met out-going CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove when they were fraternity brothers at Williams College and have been friends ever since. Rich intends to finish the CEO search by the end of 2017.

