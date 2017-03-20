CHS Majority Investor Turning Activist

Modern Healthcare reports that Chinese billionaire Tianqiao Chen, the largest shareholder of Community Health Systems (CHS), signaled on that his passive investment in the struggling hospital chain could turn activist. In a regulatory filing on March 13, 2017, Chen noted that the 15.6 million shares of CHS that he and his wholly owned Shanda affiliates have accumulated over the past year were bought as a passive investment, however Chen’s new filing was a 13D, connoting intent to possibly get involved in company governance, rather than the passive 13G filings he had made while building his 13.7 percent stake in CHS. The disclosure means that Chen could request board seats or otherwise get involved in CHS operations to hasten the turnaround of the company or promote its sale. It also comes shortly before the expiration of a “poison pill” that CHS put in place in 2016 against a hostile takeover.

