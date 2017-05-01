Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Eight Hospitals to Steward Health

Community Health Systems, Inc announced today that subsidiaries of the Company have completed the sale of their ownership interest in eight hospitals and their associated assets to subsidiaries of Steward Health Care LLC. Facilities included in the transaction are 119-bed Wuesthoff Health System-Melbourne in Melbourne, Fla.; 298-bed Wuesthoff Health System-Rockledge in Rockledge, Fla.; 154-bed Sebastian River Medical Center in Sebastian, Fla.; ValleyCare Health System of Ohio, with 355-bed Northside Medical Center in Youngstown, 311-bed Trumbull Memorial Hospital and 69-bed Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren; 258-bed Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon, Pa. and 196-bed Easton Hospital in Easton, Pa. The effective date of the transaction is May 1, 2017. With the divestitures completed, Community Health Systems affiliates continue to operate 21 hospitals in Florida and 15 hospitals in Pennsylvania.

The eight hospitals included in this transaction are part of the planned hospital divestitures previously discussed. The Company will provide an update on its divestiture activity on its first quarter 2017 earnings call scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Central time, 12:00 p.m. Eastern time, on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.