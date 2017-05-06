Faculty Letter Expresses “No Confidence” in OSU Wexner Medical Center CEO

As reported by The Columbus Dispatch, 25 physicians and professors in the Ohio State University College of Medicine have signed a “no confidence” letter asserting that Dr. Sheldon Retchin, CEO of the OSU Wexner Medical Center, and his top executives are undermining the college’s academic mission and hurting faculty morale. The professors assert that Dr. Retchin disrespects the hospital’s and college’s academic mission, in part by setting “unrealistic clinical effort and research funding expectations that are incompatible with academic medicine.” They also say Retchin’s leadership style is creating division between the Medical Center and the OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center.

