Fairview and HealthEast Announce Plans to Combine

Fairview and HealthEast announced today that the organizations will combine to create one of the most comprehensive and geographically accessible health systems in the state.

“Bringing Fairview and HealthEast together will create a world-class health system committed to serving our communities and the region,” said James Hereford, Fairview president and CEO. “Our organizations are stronger together. By joining forces, we can expand clinical services and combine our expertise to serve patients where they live and work, giving them access to the widest range of care choices available.”

The combined system will serve the entire Twin Cities metro area, as well as greater Minnesota. Today, Fairview and HealthEast provide care in complementary service areas, with HealthEast serving the east metro and Fairview serving the south, west and north metro as well as northern Minnesota.

Combining the two organizations will create synergies that enable the new system to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving health care market. “Working together, we can focus our joint resources to improve the health of our communities,” said Kathryn Correia, HealthEast president and CEO. “Both HealthEast and Fairview are dedicated to providing health and well-being programs and services that meet the needs of diverse local communities.”

The combination will formalize a close and long-standing working relationship between Fairview and HealthEast. The organizations share similar missions and long histories of serving their local communities.

The combined system will be led by Fairview President and CEO James Hereford and governed by the existing Fairview Board of Directors, which will add three HealthEast board members. The organizations plan to begin integration efforts upon receiving regulatory and legal approval in Spring 2017.