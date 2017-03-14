GetWellNetwork and Veterans Affairs Integrate Technology to Transform Care

GetWellNetwork®, Inc., the leader in Interactive Patient Care™ (IPC) solutions, today announced the completion of interfaces enabling secure data exchange between the company’s IPC platform and VistA/CPRS, the Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) electronic health record system. GetWellNetwork also integrates with other technology platforms used by the VHA, including Computrition for meal ordering and Vocera for integrated communications.

GetWellNetwork is the first IPC platform to integrate with VistA/CPRS with approval from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Information & Technology. The bidirectional interfaces will facilitate the inclusion of Veteran-generated data – such as health goals, preferences and the completion of prescribed care interventions – in the Veteran’s personal health record. This interoperability also brings value to clinicians, providing meaningful decision support data as well as the ability to prescribe patient-specific education and monitor Veterans’ progress against their goals.

Today, 34 VA Medical Centers (VAMCs) and Clinics utilize GetWellNetwork’s inpatient solution to enhance patient-to-caregiver communication and better prepare Veterans to care for themselves following discharge. VAMCs across the country use GetWellNetwork’s patient satisfaction tools to obtain real-time patient feedback for rapid service recovery, and leverage clinically designed Interactive Patient Care PathwaysTM to engage Veterans in managing their health. The combination of interoperability and GetWellNetwork tools enables a more efficient and effective care process that advances quality, safety and service outcomes.

“We are honored to support the VA in their commitment to transform care and improve engagement for Veterans throughout their whole health journey,” said David Wright, MPH, senior vice president of Government Services at GetWellNetwork. “Through integration with VistA/CPRS, we look forward to expanding and deepening the impact of IPC for our nation’s Veterans, their families and the clinicians serving and caring for them across the country.”