Hackensack Meridian Health and JFK Health Sign Definitive Agreement to Merge

Today, the boards of trustees of JFK Health and Hackensack Meridian Health announced that the two not-for-profit health networks signed a definitive agreement to merge. The agreement follows more than five months of due diligence where a thorough review of clinical, regulatory, service, and financial issues occurred. The agreement now undergoes a regulatory review with the state Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission.

“JFK Health and Hackensack Meridian Health share a common mission and commitment to quality. From our partnerships in rehabilitation and homecare, we have a long history together and are both dedicated to providing the very best patient experience,” said John K. Lloyd, FACHE, co-CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “As a new and growing organization, we have an incredible opportunity to transform health care and provide residents with greater access to care.”

“Choosing the right partner that provides the highest-quality care and value to the communities we serve is essential. We are thrilled JFK wants to be part of Hackensack Meridian Health. We believe JFK Health will be a great addition to our network,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, co-CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “We will continue to improve the well-being of communities with more cost effective care that delivers quality, safe outcomes, clinical excellence and a superior experience.”

“In a rapidly changing health care environment that stresses the efficient delivery of care, this merger strengthens and aligns our two organizations to maximize our population health initiatives and increase access for everyone,” said Raymond Fredericks, president & CEO, JFK Health. “Hackensack Meridian Health’s culture of caring is one that matches our values and principles sustained during JFK’s 50-year history.”

With the addition of JFK Health, Hackensack Meridian Health will consist of 15 hospitals throughout New Jersey, including academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, and JFK Medical Center in Edison, along with a network of physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, home care, long-term care and assisted living facilities, ambulance services, fitness and wellness centers, and outpatient centers. The combined entity will employ more than 33,000 team members and over 7,000 physicians on staff.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is a leader in orchestrating excellence around people and creating a better world for all,” said Joseph Simunovich, co-chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees. “We look forward to taking the next steps to make this merger a reality.”

“We welcome JFK Health with open arms,” said Gordon Litwin, Esq., co-chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees. “This is an exciting time for health care in New Jersey and beyond. Hackensack Meridian Health is leading the way in advancing the delivery of health care through groundbreaking partnerships and innovation – truly redesigning how care is delivered.”

“Our merger with Hackensack Meridian Health emphasizes our desire to continue to deliver high quality and safe clinical services and further supports our numerous health initiatives,” said Michael Kleiman, DMD, chairman of JFK Health.

The addition of JFK’s nationally recognized Neuroscience Institute and Johnson Rehabilitation Institute enhances the already impressive portfolio of health services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals. The JFK Neuroscience Institute is one of the most comprehensive clinical programs in New Jersey for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders. The JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute is a 92-bed inpatient and outpatient hospital offering fully integrated and personalized rehabilitation that facilitates recovery. These programs complement Hackensack Meridian Health’s partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center offering a new standard of cancer care available to people across the state.