Health System Sues Lawyer Over Alleged Scheme to “Bring UPMC Down”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) has sued lawyer Michael O’Day in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, accusing him of conspiring with a former patient in a scheme to “bring UPMC down.” The suit claims that O’Day engaged in “high-pressure” tactics to stoke fear among some patients, all suffering from an uncommon brain condition, over procedures performed on them by a UPMC neurosurgeon. UPMC alleges that O’Day’s goal was to make money through litigation and damage relationships between UPMC and its patients. O’Day derided the lawsuit as “baseless” and “frivolous,” acknowledging that he is preparing a suit and has been in touch with UPMC lawyers to try to reach a settlement. He regards the action against him as a pre-emptive strike by UPMC to prevent him from litigating the other case.

× {\"field8\":[\"Newsletter Signup\"],\"field2\":[\"\"],\"field2_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field3\":[\"\"],\"field3_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field4\":[\"\"],\"field4_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field7\":[\"\"],\"field7_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field5\":[\"\"],\"field5_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field9\":[\"\"],\"field9_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field6_name\":\"center\"} [] 1 Step 1 Newsletter Signup First Name Last Name Company Title Email Query String Sign Up Now Previous Next Not a Definitive Healthcare newsletter subscriber? Sign up to receive our latest news and blogs right in your inbox Sign up for our newsletter