Inova Names New Leadership at Loudoun, Mount Vernon and Alexandria Hospitals

Inova announced today the retirement of H. Patrick Walters, SVP, CEO of Inova Loudoun Hospital and the appointment of Deborah Addo, SVP, as CEO of Inova Loudoun Hospital. In addition, Susan Carroll, SVP, has been promoted to Regional Executive Officer over Inova Alexandria and Inova Mount Vernon Hospitals. Don Brideau, MD, has accepted the Interim CEO of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital position, and the selection process for the next CEO of Inova Alexandria Hospital is underway.

“After 30 years of outstanding service with Inova in various capacities, Walters’ retirement provided an opportunity for Deborah and Susan who are uniquely qualified leaders with specific skill sets amenable to their respective hospital communities,” observed Mark Stauder, President and COO of Inova. “Assisting Susan will be CEOs at each facility, assuring the Inova Alexandria and Inova Mount Vernon communities will continue to enjoy leadership specifically dedicated to their unique healthcare considerations. Clearly, these appointments demonstrate our strong commitment to each of the communities we are privileged to serve.”

Prior to joining Inova, Walters served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Alexandria Health Services Corporation and as Administrator of Alexandria Hospital from 1992 to 1997. Following the merger with Inova, Walters led both Inova Alexandria and Inova Mount Vernon hospitals as their Regional Vice President. He also filled the role as Interim CEO for Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Children’s Hospital and most recently CEO of Inova Loudoun Hospital. “Pat’s contribution to the advancement of excellent care throughout the entire region cannot be overstated,” said Stauder.

Deborah Addo came to Inova in June 2014 with nearly 30 years of leadership experience in healthcare operations and management. Addo previously served as the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Meritus Health in Hagerstown, the largest healthcare provider in Western Maryland. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Patient Care Services at Washington County Health System, a 300-bed hospital that was voted a top 100 hospital in the country. Addo’s areas of expertise include financial management, LEAN, organization re-engineering, strategic planning, physician engagement and population health. “I welcome the opportunity to serve the Loudoun community,” commented Addo. “With the expansion of Inova Loudoun Hospital underway, meeting the demand of a growing community requiring more acute and sophisticated healthcare services, I very much look forward to seeing Inova’s investment in the community assuring the high quality and accessibility of care to our Loudoun families, friends and neighbors.”

Susan Carroll, a healthcare executive with 21 years of experience, previously served as Vice President of Inova Cancer Institute and Inova Translational Medicine Institute. Carroll was also on the executive management team at Inova Fairfax Hospital prior to being named SVP, CEO of Inova Alexandria Hospital. “I have the advantage of being a native of Alexandria,” noted Carroll. “To have the opportunity to continue the work at Alexandria and now engage with the care and services at Inova Mount Vernon, we will achieve exceptional care for both communities – enhancing the strengths, outreach and outcomes of each.”

Dr. Donald Brideau will continue as Inova Mount Vernon Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer in addition to serving as Interim CEO beginning April 24. Dr. Brideau joined Inova Mount Vernon senior leadership team in 2009 with oversight ranging from clinical quality to patient experience. Based upon his institutional involvement and knowledge of the community, Dr. Brideau’s selection will help ensure seamless leadership for both the hospital and the Mount Vernon community.