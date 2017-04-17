Lee Health Approves $140M Estero Outpatient Campus

News-Press.com reports Lee Health plans to build a $140 million medical campus on a 30-acre site, named Lee Health at Coconut Point in Estero, FL. The 163,000-sq-ft facility will include a freestanding emergency department, an outpatient surgery center, a wellness center, and multi-speciality medical clinics to serve the southern portion of Lee County. Construction of the new complex is expected to be completed at the end of 2018.

