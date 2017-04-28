linkedin
LifePoint Health Reports First Quarter 2017 Results

LifePoint Health announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, consolidated revenues were $1,630.2 million, up 3.1 percent from $1,580.7 million for Q1 2016. Net income for Q1 2017 was $64.0 million, up $40.1 million, compared with net income of $23.9 million for Q1 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2017, increased 21.1 percent to $195.6 million compared with $161.6 million for Q1 2016, and Adjusted Normalized EBITDA for Q1 2017, increased 5.0 percent to $195.6 million compared with $186.3 million for Q1 2016.

April 28, 2017
