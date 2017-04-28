LifePoint Health Reports First Quarter 2017 Results

LifePoint Health announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. For the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, consolidated revenues were $1,630.2 million, up 3.1 percent from $1,580.7 million for Q1 2016. Net income for Q1 2017 was $64.0 million, up $40.1 million, compared with net income of $23.9 million for Q1 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2017, increased 21.1 percent to $195.6 million compared with $161.6 million for Q1 2016, and Adjusted Normalized EBITDA for Q1 2017, increased 5.0 percent to $195.6 million compared with $186.3 million for Q1 2016.

