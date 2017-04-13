Lifespan: We’ve Made a Bid for Care New England

The Providence Journal is reporting Lifespan has made an offer to merge with Care New England, a combination that has failed in the past. In January 2017, a planned merger between Care New England and Southcoast Health System failed to materialize and was called off. Care New England could not be reached for a comment.

