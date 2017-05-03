Definitive Healthcare is a rapidly growing data and analytics provider of the most up-to-date, comprehensive, and integrated information on hospitals, physicians, and other healthcare providers.

Recently honored by the Boston Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in Massachusetts, and named to their Best Places to Work list, Definitive has more than doubled in size in the past 2 years. Our expansion has created the need for a talented and experienced Marketing Manager to join our Marketing and Product Strategy Team. If you have a passion for data and would like to work on a product that is in high demand and evolving rapidly, keep reading!

Your challenge:

Our new Marketing Manager will live at the intersection of market analysis and communications development. You will plan and execute market research and other assessments to gain customer insights, competitive intelligence, and identify opportunities across the market. On top of that, you will design and implement a variety of marketing communications such as webinars and infographics.

Here are some things you’ll tackle:

Draw upon your quantitative and problem solving skills to execute a variety of market research activities

Build and maintain knowledge of Definitive Healthcare’s business, competition, and industry trends

Create compelling and effective marketing communications and materials (webinars, infographics, client facing decks)

What you’ll need:

3 – 5 years of experience as a Marketing Analyst, Internal Business Consultant, or in a similar role

Experience in B2B marketing

In-depth understanding of market analysis and business strategy

Applied knowledge of the information services or healthcare industries (ideally you have both!)

Strong quantitative and qualitative analysis skills with demonstrated ability to work with data sets

Ability to manage multiple tasks with little to moderate direction

Creativity to design marketing communications

Track record of delivering quality work on time

Why we love Definitive, and why you will too!

Industry leading products

Work hard, and have fun doing it

Incredibly fast growth means limitless opportunity

Flexible and dynamic culture

Work alongside some of the most talented and dedicated teammates

Definitive Cares, our community service group, gives all of us a chance to give back

Competitive benefits package including great healthcare benefits and a 401(k) match

What our Employees are saying about us on Glassdoor:

“Great Work atmosphere, great work life balance, excellent company to work for, amazing top notch product, incredible customer service, lots of tools to help you succeed.”

–Business Development Manager

“Great team. Amazing growth. Employees are treated very well.”

–Research Analyst

“I have waited 36 years to work at a dream job for a dream company and I am so happy to have finally got there.”

–Profile Analyst