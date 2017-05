As written in the Sentinel-Tribune, Dr. Imran Andrabi, president and chief executive officer, Mercy Health Toledo OH, and senior vice president, Mercy Health, will leave the organization, effective May 26, 2017. Dr. Andrabi recently accepted a position as president and chief executive officer at ThedaCare. Brian Smith, chief operating officer for Mercy Health, will serve as interim executive leader while a search for a new president and CEO is conducted.

