Methodist Health Completes Electronic Health Record Transfer to Epic System

D CEO Healthcare is reporting Methodist Health System has successfully transferred its electronic health record system to Epic during an 18-month project involving all 46 of its facilities. Methodist Health involved over 80 physicians in early training sessions to help launch the new system across its campuses.
April 18, 2017|Healthcare Technology
