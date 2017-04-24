linkedin
Milford Regional (MA) Buys Property for $1.7M

The Milford Daily News reports that the Milford Regional Medical Center has purchased vacant land and the site of a proposed medical office building (MOB) for more than $1.7 million after the land sat vacant for nearly a year. The Planning Board approved the project in September 2015, but that was appealed to Milford District Court by a resident in a historic home. The court upheld the board’s decision, but that delayed the process. Without factoring in the $1.7 million purchase, the hospital has spent just over three million dollars on acquiring properties in the last 12 years.

April 24, 2017
|

