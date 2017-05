According to My Monroe County Reporter, Monroe County Hospital (GA) recorded an overall loss of $105,000 in March 2017. Monroe County’s gross revenue for March 2017 was $1.7 million. Despite the loss, the hospital’s finances were much improved from one year earlier in March 2016 when it posted a loss of $374,000 and earned gross revenue of just $1.4 million.

× {\"field8\":[\"Newsletter Signup\"],\"field2\":[\"\"],\"field2_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field3\":[\"\"],\"field3_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field4\":[\"\"],\"field4_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field7\":[\"\"],\"field7_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field5\":[\"\"],\"field5_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field9\":[\"\"],\"field9_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field6_name\":\"center\"} [] 1 Step 1 Newsletter Signup First Name Last Name Company Title Email Query String Sign Up Now Previous Next Not a Definitive Healthcare newsletter subscriber? Sign up to receive our latest news and blogs right in your inbox Sign up for our newsletter