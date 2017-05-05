More Lee Health Top Executives Announce Retirements

As reported by news-press, the departure of Lee Health’s president and CEO, Jim Nathan, will be only the highest-profile of a series of announced retirements. Donna Giannuzzi, the chief administrative officer for HealthPark Medical Center and the hospital system’s chief patient care officer, will retire June 1, 2017. Kathy Bridge-Liles, the chief administrative officer for Golisano Children’s Hospital, will retire July 28, 2017. Sharon MacDonald, the hospital system’s chief administrative officer for oncology, will retire May 26, 2017. And Dr. Chuck Krivenko, Lee Health’s chief medical officer for quality and safety, will retire June 1, 2017.
May 5, 2017|Executives on the Move
