New Leaders Appointed to Cleveland Clinic Innovations, New Ventures Division

Cleveland Clinic Innovations, the commercialization arm of Cleveland Clinic, has appointed two new leaders in a realignment of its structure to enhance the commercialization process. Peter O’Neill will serve as Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations (CCI) and Jack Miner will be Managing Director of Cleveland Clinic Ventures.

“Cleveland Clinic Innovations has established itself as an international leader in converting breakthrough inventions of our caregivers into technologies that improve patient care,” said Brian Donley, M.D., Chief of Staff at Cleveland Clinic. “This new leadership structure positions Cleveland Clinic Innovations to have an even more robust, streamlined commercialization impact. Under the joint leadership of Pete and Jack, CCI is poised to further transform the way technology is transferred from an academic institution to market.”

Cleveland Clinic Innovations turns medical breakthrough inventions into patient-benefiting medical products and companies using a unique approach to assess, protect, build, test and market the most promising ideas of Cleveland Clinic caregivers. Founded in 2000, CCI has issued over 850 patents and executed more than 500 licenses on medical devices and techniques. Additionally, CCI has helped launch 77 companies which have created over 1,200 jobs and raised more than $1 billion in follow-on funding.

The restructuring will align the commercialization process under two Cleveland Clinic departments. Dr. Donley will oversee CCI and Steven Glass, Chief Financial Officer, Cleveland Clinic, will oversee Cleveland Clinic Ventures.

“This new structure will maintain appropriate separation and eliminate any conflicts of interest in the commercialization process,” Glass said. “It will also better position Cleveland Clinic to take to market the breakthrough inventions of our caregivers into new medical products and companies that benefit patients.”

An accomplished expert in commercialization, O’Neill has more than 10 years of experience with CCI, including serving as director of commercialization and chief executive of one of its spinoff companies, Custom Orthopaedic Solutions. Prior to joining CCI, O’Neill held positions as deputy director of the Great Lakes Industrial Technology Commercialization Center and product engineer at PCC Airfoils.

