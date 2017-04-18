New Mobile App to Help Rural Kansas Hospitals

KSHB Channel 41 News reports that Redivus Health has teamed up with the University of Kansas Health System to provide support for healthcare providers working in rural Kansas hospitals with its mobile app. In the specific incidents such as cardiac arrest, sepsis, and strokes, the app will help healthcare providers navigate through the event, documenting it in real time. The Redivus app will begin launching in five Kansas hospitals, Hays Medical Center, Cheyenne County Hospital, Sheridan County Hospital, Citizens Medical Center and Norton County Hospital.

