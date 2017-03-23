Norfolk Doctor Turns Up Possible Treatment for Deadly Sepsis

National Public Radio is reporting that Dr. Paul Marik was running the intensive care unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in January 2015 when a woman was admitted with a severe case of sepsis. Applying recently read research, Dr. Marik treated the patient intravenously with a low dose of corticosteroids, vitamin C, and another vitamin, thiamine, and she revived. After Dr. Marik treated 50 patients, he decided to write up his results. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) gave a $3.2 million grant to another doctor to run a carefully controlled study of vitamin C to treat sepsis, which could wrap up in late 2017.

