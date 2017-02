According to the New York Post, NYC Health and Hospitals System just laid off 70 workers despite a restructuring report issued in April 2016 that promised no layoffs. At that time, plans called for reducing the workforce through attrition and “partnering with labor to retrain workers.” The restructuring plan included two billion dollars in annual city subsidies to make up for revenue shortfalls.

