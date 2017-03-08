Partners HealthCare CEO Calls Proposed Hospital Rate Plan “Atrocious”

As reported in the Boston Business Journal, a state-convened healthcare panel is recommending that Massachusetts regulate hospital and insurance contracts, a decision that could cause losses and layoffs at Partners HealthCare, the state’s largest provider. The final report won’t be submitted until March 15, 2017, but in a draft, the Provider Price Variation Commission recommended that a state agency oversee contracts between insurers and hospitals groups. While the state’s lowest-reimbursed hospitals would see a pay boost under the proposal, the report suggests that the highest-paid providers see a limit on growth in the years ahead to afford such a boost. Dr. David Torchiana, Partners CEO, called the recommendations “atrocious policy and a bad idea.” Dr. Torchiana has blamed the state’s healthcare cost problems entirely on the growth of Medicaid.

