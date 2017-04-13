PeaceHealth Names New Executive Vice President, COO

The Columbian is reporting PeaceHealth named Richard DeCarlo as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective May 30, 2017. DeCarlo holds over 25 years in healthcare leadership experience and most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief of Hospital Operations at UCSF Benioff Childrens Hospital – Oakland.
April 13, 2017|Executives on the Move
Related Posts
Dynamic Duo to Lead CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – Medical Center
November 22, 2016
UC Health Adds to Senior Leadership Team
April 4, 2017