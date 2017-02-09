Penn Medicine to Merge with Princeton HealthCare System

The Daily Pennsylvanian is reporting that Penn Medicine will expand to serve more of New Jersey thanks to a merge with Princeton HealthCare System (PHCS). The Executive Committee of Penn’s Board of Trustees approved the partnership with PHCS in mid-December 2016, in an agreement that satisfies both school’s medical centers.
February 9, 2017|Merger & Acquisitions
