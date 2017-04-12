Penn Medicine’s New Deal with Independence Blue Cross Focuses on Quality and Cost

The Inquirer Daily News reports that Penn Medicine and Independence Blue Cross (IBC) signed a new contract that contains a guarantee that neither IBC nor the IBC member will be charged for a hospital readmission within 30 days of an inpatient stay or surgery. The five-year deal attempts to shift toward shared accountability and risk for quality and cost of care, in place of a legacy system that enriches healthcare providers for redoing their work. In addition to shared accountability for cost and quality, the contract, effective July 1, 2017, also calls for the exchange of real-time data and collaborative assessments of patients, with an Independence Clinical Care Transformation team working in person with Penn doctors to help them operate more efficiently.

