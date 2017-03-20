Premier Health Acquires Brookville Practice

As written in the Dayton Business Journal, Premier Health has acquired Studebaker Family Practice at 98 Mosier Parkway in Brookville, OH. The practice provides a full range of general medical services such as blood tests, exams, physicals and immunizations. Premier did not indicate any changes in store for the practice. It’s the latest in a number of additions to Premier Physician Network, a conglomerate of 600 general and specialty physicians.

