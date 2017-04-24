Prime Could Take Over Struggling SCL Topeka Hospital

According to the Kansas City Business Journal, Prime Healthcare Foundation Inc. said it is ready to step in to keep St. Francis Health Center open in a letter to Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback. Prime Healthcare specializes in taking over troubled hospitals and turning them around. Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL) Health System will shut down the Topeka hospital if it can’t find a buyer, a move that has stoked the debate about Medicaid expansion in Kansas and sent healthcare providers scrambling to draw up alternative plans.

