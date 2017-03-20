Prime Healthcare Announces KC Area Executive Structure

As reported by the Kansas City Star, Prime Healthcare Services has named Randall Nyp as the new chief executive officer for its Kansas City market. Nyp leads the four hospitals and 31 physician practices and clinics in Prime’s Missouri and Kansas markets. Prime’s four Kansas City area hospitals are Providence Medical Center in Kansas City; St. Joseph Medical Center in south Kansas City; St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs; and Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth. Day-to-day operations at each hospital are directed by Karen Orr at Providence, Jodi Fincher at St. Joseph, Deb Ohnoutka at St. Mary’s and Paula Ellis at Saint John.
March 20, 2017
