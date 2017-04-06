linkedin
Quorum Health Corporation Has Completed Its Investigation

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) has today announced that its Board of Directors, acting through three independent outside directors, has completed its investigation of certain matters related to the “spin-off” of the Company from Community Health Systems, Inc. in April 2016, which were raised in a letter dated October 12, 2016 from R2 Investments, LDC.

A letter summarizing the Board’s investigation and conclusions was delivered to R2 Investments today, and is available using the link below and at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.quorumhealth.com.

http://www.quorumhealth.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/LettertoBoardofDirectorsREOctober12Letter.pdf

April 6, 2017
