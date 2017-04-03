Samaritan Health Services Cuts Costs to Avoid Layoffs

The Lebanon Express is reporting Samaritan Health Services is taking severe measures to avoid layoffs and maintain the highest quality of care for patients. The steps to reduce the financial hardship blamed on declining Medicaid revenue include a hiring freeze on positions deemed noncritical, travel and conference budget constraints, and reduced capital spending. The healthcare system will focus on capital projects that will generate revenue, including a post-acute rehabilitation unit that will free up high-acuity beds in the hospital. Samaritan leadership envisions the proactive plan will allow the healthcare system to avoid additional cost reduction measures in the future.

