Spectrum Health Appoints New EVP and COO

MiBiz is reporting Spectrum Health named Tina Freese-Decker as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Freese-Decker most recently served as president of Spectrum Health Hospital Group. Previously, she served as vice president of system strategic planning and development for the healthcare system. Additional leadership changes include Seth Wolk, who will serve as Chief Medical Officer and drop the dual role as president of the Spectrum Health Medical Group; and Doug Apple MD and Gwen Sandefur will both serve as interim president of Spectrum Health Medical Group and Spectrum Health Hospital Group respectively. Apple and Sandefur will report to Freese-Decker. All executive changes are effective April 24, 2017.
April 17, 2017|Executives on the Move
Related Posts
UVA Medical Center Names New Chief Operating Officer
June 13, 2016
Central Maine Healthcare Names New President and CEO
July 26, 2016