St. Luke’s University Health Uses Data Warehouse to Improve Performance

HealthData Management reports that St. Luke’s University Health Network has implemented a network-wide healthcare enterprise data warehouse (EDW) that consolidates the data from its seven hospitals and more than 270 outpatient sites in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It encompasses inpatient and ambulatory clinical data, as well as administrative, financial, human resources, patient, physician and facility information. For Information Builders, the 18-month project was so successful that the company will use the St. Luke’s experience as it’s Best Practices model for EDW efforts going forward. In February 2017, Information Builders and St. Luke’s debuted the new Omni-HealthData Insights BI toolset. This suite of BI products were codeveloped by IBI and St. Luke’s to address four prioritie: physician practice management; quality and patient safety; hospital patient experience; and hospital performance. More priorities will be addressed in late 2017.

