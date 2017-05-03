State Approves New Harrison Hospital in Silverdale

The Kitsap Sun report Harrison Medical Center received conditional approval from the Washington State Department of Health to build a $500 million expansion at its Silverdale hospital, consolidate services, and eventually close its Bremerton facility. Work has already begun on the construction of a parking garage and a groundbreaking ceremony will be held in September 2017. The first phase will be completed in early 2020 with the construction of a nine-story hospital tower, after which the Bremerton campus will be closed. Phase two will add another tower and will be complete in 2023.

× {\"field8\":[\"Newsletter Signup\"],\"field2\":[\"\"],\"field2_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field3\":[\"\"],\"field3_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field4\":[\"\"],\"field4_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field7\":[\"\"],\"field7_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field5\":[\"\"],\"field5_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field9\":[\"\"],\"field9_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field6_name\":\"center\"} [] 1 Step 1 Newsletter Signup First Name Last Name Company Title Email Query String Sign Up Now Previous Next Not a Definitive Healthcare newsletter subscriber? Sign up to receive our latest news and blogs right in your inbox Sign up for our newsletter