State Approves New Harrison Hospital in Silverdale

The Kitsap Sun report Harrison Medical Center received conditional approval from the Washington State Department of Health to build a $500 million expansion at its Silverdale hospital, consolidate services, and eventually close its Bremerton facility. Work has already begun on the construction of a parking garage and a groundbreaking ceremony will be held in September 2017. The first phase will be completed in early 2020 with the construction of a nine-story hospital tower, after which the Bremerton campus will be closed. Phase two will add another tower and will be complete in 2023.