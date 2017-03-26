Tampa General Hospital Opened Brandon Healthplex

WFTS Action News reports that Tampa General Hospital opened its new, 130,000-sq-ft Brandon Healthplex. The emergency department opened on March 27, 2017. The first floor is where the emergency department with 20 examination bays, full-service lab and pharmacy are located. A quick elevator ride to the second floor reveals the surgery center which holds six operating rooms and 13 recovering rooms. The last two floors will house physicians and a conference room for education. There is also a helipad in case patients need to be moved for more advanced care.

