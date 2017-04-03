Trios Health Announces Layoffs Amid Financial Struggle

KEPR TV reports Trios Health announced a reduction of employee hours and layoffs due to poor financial performance and a critical cash shortage. The Interim CEO and Chief Restructuring Officer, Craig Cudworth, also announced the hospital does not have plans to file bankruptcy, but could be forced to if creditors took legal action. The healthcare system laid off 25 employees and reduced work hours for others effective April 1, 2017.

× {\"field8\":[\"Newsletter Signup\"],\"field2\":[\"\"],\"field2_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field3\":[\"\"],\"field3_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field4\":[\"\"],\"field4_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field7\":[\"\"],\"field7_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field5\":[\"\"],\"field5_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field9\":[\"\"],\"field9_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field6_name\":\"center\"} [] 1 Step 1 Newsletter Signup First Name Last Name Company Title Email Query String Sign Up Now Previous Next Not a Definitive Healthcare newsletter subscriber? Sign up to receive our latest news and blogs right in your inbox Sign up for our newsletter