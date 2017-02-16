Two Big Shareholders Unload CHS Stock

Modern Healthcare reports that North Tide Capital and Camber Capital Management, two of the largest shareholders in Community Health Systems (CHS), have sold their entire stakes in the troubled hospital company. Meanwhile, Chinese billionaire Tianqiao Chen and his Shanda investment company remains CHS’ largest shareholder with a 13.8 percent stake in the company. Shanda’s stake of 15.5 million shares is the same as it was in early October 2016 when CHS adopted a poison pill defense against an unwanted takeover attempt of the company by Chen or another investor. Chen has assured CHS that his investment stake is for passive investment purposes and there is no interest in buying the company. CHS’ stockholder protection rights agreement will be allowed to expire April 1, 2017.

× {\"field8\":[\"Newsletter Signup\"],\"field2\":[\"\"],\"field2_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field3\":[\"\"],\"field3_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field4\":[\"\"],\"field4_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field7\":[\"\"],\"field7_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field5\":[\"\"],\"field5_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field9\":[\"\"],\"field9_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field6_name\":\"center\"} [] 1 Step 1 Newsletter Signup First Name Last Name Company Title Email Query String Sign Up Now Previous Next Not a Definitive Healthcare newsletter subscriber? Sign up to receive our latest news and blogs right in your inbox Sign up for our newsletter