UC Health Adds to Senior Leadership Team

As written in the Cincinnati Business Courier, UC Health has hired Ann Smith as senior vice president for inpatient services. She will oversee all inpatient operations, including at the flagship University of Cincinnati Medical Center as well as West Chester Hospital and the Daniel Drake Center for Post-Acute Care. The chief administrative officers at each of the hospitals will report to Smith. Smith had been chief of enterprise academic service lines for University of Kentucky Health System since December 2016.

× {\"field8\":[\"Newsletter Signup\"],\"field2\":[\"\"],\"field2_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field3\":[\"\"],\"field3_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field4\":[\"\"],\"field4_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field7\":[\"\"],\"field7_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field5\":[\"\"],\"field5_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field9\":[\"\"],\"field9_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field6_name\":\"center\"} [] 1 Step 1 Newsletter Signup First Name Last Name Company Title Email Query String Sign Up Now Previous Next Not a Definitive Healthcare newsletter subscriber? Sign up to receive our latest news and blogs right in your inbox Sign up for our newsletter