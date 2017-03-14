UPMC to Affiliate with Pinnacle Health

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) has agreed to affiliate with Pinnacle Health Hospitals. UPMC agreed to affiliate with Pinnacle Health the same day that Pinnacle Health announced that it was buying four hospitals from for-profit hospital chain Community Health Systems (CHS). As previously reported, following a period of affiliation, UPMC would acquire Pinnacle’s hospital system.
March 14, 2017|Merger & Acquisitions
