UPMC to Affiliate with Pinnacle Health

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting that University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) has agreed to affiliate with Pinnacle Health Hospitals. UPMC agreed to affiliate with Pinnacle Health the same day that Pinnacle Health announced that it was buying four hospitals from for-profit hospital chain Community Health Systems (CHS). As previously reported, following a period of affiliation, UPMC would acquire Pinnacle’s hospital system.

× {\"field8\":[\"Newsletter Signup\"],\"field2\":[\"\"],\"field2_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field3\":[\"\"],\"field3_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field4\":[\"\"],\"field4_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field7\":[\"\"],\"field7_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field5\":[\"\"],\"field5_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field9\":[\"\"],\"field9_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field6_name\":\"center\"} [] 1 Step 1 Newsletter Signup First Name Last Name Company Title Email Query String Sign Up Now Previous Next Not a Definitive Healthcare newsletter subscriber? Sign up to receive our latest news and blogs right in your inbox Sign up for our newsletter