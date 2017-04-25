Washington Regional Announces CEO Transition Plans

Following William L. Bradley’s announcement last year that he plans to retire this November as Washington Regional chief executive officer, today the medical system announced further transition plans, including naming Bradley’s successor.

Effective Sept. 1, J. Larry Shackelford will assume the role of CEO, according to Greg Lee, chair of the Washington Regional Board of Directors. Shackelford has served since 2010 on the Washington Regional executive leadership team as Senior Vice President – Strategy and Outreach Services. As Shackelford begins his new role, Bradley will assume the title of CEO Emeritus until his retirement in mid-November and will assist in ensuring a smooth transition.

Lee said, “Our board conducted a diligent search to find the right person to be our next CEO. A person we believe has the right set of competencies to build on Washington Regional Medical System’s legacy of growth in both capacity and capabilities to provide quality patient care. A CEO who would be committed to our goal of continuing to be a locally owned and locally governed not-for-profit medical system. A CEO who would be committed to our mission, which is to improve the health of people in the communities we serve through high-quality care, prevention and wellness education.

“Our board is confident Larry Shackelford is the CEO to guide Washington Regional to successfully adapt in an ever-changing healthcare environment while remaining faithful to our goals and mission. We look forward in the coming months to celebrating Washington Regional’s many accomplishments under Bill’s leadership and welcoming Larry in his new role,” Lee said.