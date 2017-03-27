Western Connecticut Health Network Announces Six New Directors

According to the Danbury Patch, the Foundation Boards of Western Connecticut Health Network (WCHN) announced the addition of six new directors. Joining the Danbury Hospital & New Milford Hospital Foundation Board are S. Javed Shahid, MD; Anne L. Smith; and Gregory L. Steiner. Joining the Norwalk Hospital Foundation Board of Directors is Shaena McPadden. And joining the Danbury Hospital & New Milford Hospital Foundation Associate Board are P.J. Prunty and Joshua Weinshank, Esq.

× {\"field8\":[\"Newsletter Signup\"],\"field2\":[\"\"],\"field2_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field3\":[\"\"],\"field3_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field4\":[\"\"],\"field4_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field7\":[\"\"],\"field7_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field5\":[\"\"],\"field5_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field9\":[\"\"],\"field9_icon\":\"no-icon\",\"field6_name\":\"center\"} [] 1 Step 1 Newsletter Signup First Name Last Name Company Title Email Query String Sign Up Now Previous Next Not a Definitive Healthcare newsletter subscriber? Sign up to receive our latest news and blogs right in your inbox Sign up for our newsletter