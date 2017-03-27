linkedin
Subscriber Login

Western Connecticut Health Network Announces Six New Directors

According to the Danbury Patch, the Foundation Boards of Western Connecticut Health Network (WCHN) announced the addition of six new directors. Joining the Danbury Hospital & New Milford Hospital Foundation Board are S. Javed Shahid, MD; Anne L. Smith; and Gregory L. Steiner. Joining the Norwalk Hospital Foundation Board of Directors is Shaena McPadden. And joining the Danbury Hospital & New Milford Hospital Foundation Associate Board are P.J. Prunty and Joshua Weinshank, Esq.

March 27, 2017
|

Related Posts

healthcare executives on the move
Baptist Health (KY) CEO out Amid Continued Operating Losses
March 21, 2017
healthcare executives on the move
Blanchard Valley Health System Announces Management Changes
February 28, 2017
healthcare executives on the move
Adventist Health Names VP of Post-Acute Care Dev and Implementation
June 22, 2016