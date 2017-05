As reported by the Providence Journal, Yale New Haven Health System is in “very preliminary” collaboration talks with South County Hospital. Yale New Haven already owns Westerly Hospital. These talks come on the heels of other major healthcare news in Rhode Island — Care New England, the state’s second-largest hospital system, signed a letter of intent (LOI) to be acquired by Partners HealthCare and to sell its Memorial Hospital to Prime Healthcare.

