Definitive Healthcare Named to Inc. 5000 List of Rapidly Growing Companies

Exclusive ranking places Definitive Healthcare in top 12 percent of all private companies in America

Framingham, MA – August 22, 2017 – Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, ranked 611 in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Published annually by Inc. Magazine, this exclusive list recognizes companies with the greatest revenue growth over the previous three-year period.

Definitive Healthcare placed 611 out of 5000 with a three-year growth rate of 741 percent, putting it in the top 12 percent of all companies listed. The publication also ranked Definitive 20th in their list of Top Massachusetts Companies. Within the software industry, Definitive was the 50th fastest growing company in the nation.

“I’m very proud of what our company continues to accomplish,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “I want to thank all of our employees for this latest recognition of Definitive Healthcare’s rapid growth. I’m confident that our market-leading product and excellent client service will help us continue to grow in the future.”

Definitive’s growth has come both organically and through acquisitions. In addition to experiencing a dramatic increase in sales to new clients over the previous three years, Definitive has acquired two competitors – U.S. Lifeline in 2015 and Billan’s HealthDATA in 2016. The company now services nearly 1,400 clients, including most of the top pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare technology firms.

Earlier this year, the Boston Business Journal named Definitive the 10th fastest growing company in Massachusetts and the fourth best place to work in Massachusetts.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is the leading provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers. Their product suite provides the most comprehensive and highest quality data available anywhere on 8,800 hospitals and IDNs, 10,000 ambulatory surgery centers, 14,000 imaging centers, 45,000 long-term care facilities, 1,400 ACOs and HIEs, 219,000 physician groups, 1.5 million physicians, and 900 Canadian hospitals. The company’s data provides clients with the analytics and insight needed to effectively segment and research the healthcare provider market. Definitive Healthcare is backed by Spectrum Equity.